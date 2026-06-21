Spain came into the World Cup as a favourite but after an underwhelming display against minnows Cape Verde the European champions need a far sharper attacking edge against Saudi Arabia in their tighter than expected Group H.

Luis de la Fuente’s side were held to a shock 0-0 draw by the World Cup debutants in Atlanta on Monday and return to the same stadium on Sunday to face Saudi Arabia, who also drew their opening fixture 1-1 against Uruguay.

Spain and Uruguay were expected to take the top two places in the group and advance automatically to the knockout stages, with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde left to battle it out in the hope of earning one of the best third-placed spots.

Instead, all four are level on one point and De la Fuente may opt to start winger Lamine Yamal to inject some pace.

Before the Cape Verde game, the Spanish manager said the introduction of Yamal from the bench would depend on how the match was progressing, with the 18-year-old returning from injury.

He can hardly have expected the need to turn to Yamal in an effort to win the game, and while the teenager did spark some life into Spain for the final 20 minutes, it still was not enough.

Nico Williams also came off the bench late on, and both he and Yamal could get the nod this time, with the ineffectual Gavi and misfiring Ferran Torres set to make way.

Yamal, however, is not ready for a full 90 minutes, so the manager must decide whether to throw him in from the start and hope to get the job done or keep him in reserve yet again.

Strike Mikel Oyarzabal failed to get a touch of the ball in the opening half hour against Cape Verde. Those behind him enjoyed plenty of possession, but did very little with it, and will need to be far more incisive against Saudi Arabia.

Spain may not be overly concerned with the opening result, but it is the performance which was worrying.

“There was a stir over a draw and in the end many teams have drawn, it means nothing,” Yamal said.

“For me, winning the first game 6-0 doesn’t help you at all, then you have to win the knockout rounds.”

Saudi Arabia caused an upset four years ago when they beat eventual winners Argentina in their opening game, and after frustrating another South American side, they will be buoyed with confidence.

The only time the Saudis advanced past the group stage was in 1994, the last time the United States hosted the World Cup.

Manager Georgios Donis is expected to field a mostly unchanged side to the one which earned a valuable point against Uruguay.