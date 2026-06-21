Residents of Tala might ask what they pay their rates for. Perhaps you think it is so that the council provides a service for residents? Maintains roads and pavements? Cleans green areas? Replaces the antique damaged water pipes which burst and create almost daily water cuts in some areas?

Perhaps you even think that it is reasonable for someone in the council office to answer phones and emails from concerned residents, or even issue water bills, as surely issue and subsequent payment of such bills is essential for the running of a competent and efficient council and pay the staff bills and ongoing expenses?

The answer to all of the above is No! Do you realise that over €100,000 has been paid to Tala Football Club – not only to maintain the grounds and build new changing rooms on Turkish Cypriot land but also pay the wages of the professional football players.

At the instigation of the majority of the council members, the staff in the office has been severely reduced, bills are not being sent out, phones and emails are not being answered. The outside staff have a daily battle to repair old water pipes, resulting in frequent cuts to the water supply. The Water Board is keen for such damaged pipes to be replaced and has offered a subsidy to help, but this issue has been put on the ‘back burner’ until later in the year, presumably until Tala has spare funds that are not being channelled to the football team.

Add to all this, the aim of Tala council to change the pedestrianised village square, which was only renovated under 10 years ago, to once again allow traffic access. It seems that these same ‘rebel’ council members wish to see the whole square, including the pergolas and fountain destroyed and removed. Plans for the square have not yet been shared with Tala residents who wonder if, given the only interest appears to be the football team, there will be goal posts installed at each end!





Concerned Tala Residents Group