eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso has made a monetary donation of €1,250 to the “Iasonio – Colours of Life” Foundation for adults with disabilities.

The contribution forms part of the Company’s Employee, Retailer and Partner Safety Award Scheme, which has been in operation for the past 23 years. Under this initiative, every 12 weeks retailers, partners and employees of the Company nominate charitable organisations engaged in community-benefit work. These organisations receive a financial contribution from the Company, provided that employees, retailers and partners continue to maintain high standards of workplace safety.

The “Iasonio – Colours of Life” Foundation provides daily social care and support to adults with intellectual, physical and/or other disabilities. Its programmes, therapies and activities are designed to strengthen the confidence and independence of those it serves, enabling them to function as autonomously as possible within the wider community in which they live.

Pictured in the featured photo, Natasa Pilides, General Manager of eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso, (left) presents the donation to Eftychia Chaliou, Secretary of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Also present is Iakovos Loizides, Real Estate Lead at eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso, who nominated the Foundation to receive the contribution.