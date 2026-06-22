The Swedish and Finnish embassies in Cyprus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports & Youth, and the Cyprus Children’s and Youth Book Association, organised a student contest that gave primary school students from all over Cyprus the opportunity to express themselves creatively, inspired by the worlds of the Moomins and Pippi Longstocking, highlighting the values of acceptance, diversity and solidarity.

A total of 37 students from 12 schools across Cyprus were honoured and, because IKEA believes that children are the most important people in the world, it donated its products to each winning school to set up a reading corner, creating a warm, functional and welcoming space where children can discover the joy of reading, nurture their imagination and develop a love for books.

IKEA congratulates all the students for their participation and expresses its delight that the reading corners will serve as small hubs of knowledge, inspiration and creativity within school communities. At the same time, IKEA remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote education, culture and the values of respect, inclusion and acceptance of diversity.

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