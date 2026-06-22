The full 3,000-page report of an investigation conducted by the anti-corruption authority into allegations made against former president Nicos Anastasiades and others by his former aide and journalist Makarios Drousiotis in the book Mafia State was delivered to attorney-general George Savvides on Monday.

In addition, the report was also delivered to the office of tax commissioner Sotiris Markides.

Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides had last week recused themselves from any further investigation into the matter, with Savvides saying that he would do so “due to the involvement of [Anastasiades], both given the relationship and friendship with [him] and to ensure objective impartiality in the handling and decision-making” with regard to the case.

Likewise, Angelides said that he will “refrain from any evaluation and decision-making in relation to the finding for the purposes of ensuring objective impartiality in the handling and decision-making”.

Additionally, the legal service’s criminal law section head Elena Cleopa said that she will “abstain from the proceedings”, given that she was summoned to testify by the anti-corruption authority as part of its own investigation into the case.

The government had later announced plans to appoint an independent investigator, though deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told the Cyprus Mail that that decision only concerned the “intention” to appoint an independent investigator.

He explained that discussions regarding the identity of the individual or individuals chosen, and the matter of whether they may be brought to Cyprus from abroad, will only take place after the legal service has taken receipt of the full report.

In response to the government’s announcement, Disy said that the appointment of an independent investigator “must proceed immediately without any delay”.

“The process must be carried out with a clear and strict timetable for completion, within three months, making full use of the work and material already produced to date,” it said.

It added that it remains “in favour of a full, independent and effective investigation”.

Akel, however, remained unconvinced by Disy’s stance on the matter, asking, “how long will [Disy’s leadership] hide?”.

“Do they think that they are convincing anyone when they declare that they definitely want an investigation at a time when they know that the prosecutor’s office is in the hands of the Anastasiades system? Do they remain proud of Nicos Anastasiades’ government?” it asked.

It also asked whether Anastasiades’ former foreign minister and successor as president Nikos Christodoulides “insists that the Anastasiades government was not corrupt”.

“We will push with all our might so that Nicos Anastasiades and his circle do not escape justice this time. His tentacles must not be allowed to obstruct the work of prosecution and justice. It is the minimum debt owed to the Cypriot people, who, will experiencing haircuts, foreclosures, and impoverishment, saw an entangled elite amass dizzying wealth.”