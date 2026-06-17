The government intends to appoint an independent investigator to probe allegations of abuse of power made against former president Nicos Anastasiades in a report released by the anti-corruption authority, its spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday.

“Taking into account the need to fully investigate what is mentioned in the anti-corruption authority’s announcement within the foreseen legal and institutional framework, cabinet intends to appoint an independent criminal investigator or investigators,” he said after the day’s cabinet meeting.

He added that the appointment will be made “with the aim of assisting in the investigative work”.

“This decision is subject to the actions which will be initiated after the full report is duly forwarded by the anti-corruption authority to the legal service and taking into account today’s announcement from the legal service,” in which attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides both recused themselves from any involvement.

The legal service said in that announcement that the anti-corruption authority had informed it that the report will be sent to it next week at the earliest.

Letymbiotis insisted that the government’s “position is clear”, that “every serious point mentioned in the report must be subject to due, full investigation through the competent institutional procedures and without any deviation from the rule of law”.

“What has been decided … is cabinet’s intention to proceed with the appointment,” he said after the day’s cabinet meeting, adding that the appointment will be made “after the necessary institutional procedures are completed”.

He added that the government is “determined” to “address corruption”, and that its “commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and people’s trust in institutions” is a “given”.