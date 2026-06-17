Both attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides on Wednesday announced that they will recuse themselves from any involvement with further investigations into a report conducted by the anti-corruption authority which found that former president Nicos Anastasiades may be criminally liable for abuses of power.

Savvides said he had contacted transparency commissioner Harris Poyiadjis to inquire whether the anti-corruption authority intends to send the full, 3,000-word report to the legal service, and that Poyiadjis had informed him that he will be “in no position” to do so until next week.

He said that “in line with” this, he “will refrain from any evaluation and decision-making in relation to the finding, due to the involvement of [Anastasiades], both given the relationship and friendship with [him] and to ensure objective impartiality in the handling and decision-making” with regard to the case.

Likewise, Angelides said that he will “refrain from any evaluation and decision-making in relation to the finding for the purposes of ensuring objective impartiality in the handling and decision-making”.

Related Articles • Govt plans to appoint independent investigator for Mafia State case

Additionally, the legal service’s criminal law section head Elena Cleopa said that she will “abstain from the proceedings”, given that she was summoned to testify by the anti-corruption authority as part of its own investigation into the case.

More to follow…