A Belgian investigating judge has issued a European arrest warrant against former Greek European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, a Greek government official said late on Monday, confirming reports in Belgian and Greek media.

The warrant is linked to a corruption scandal that emerged in 2022.

Several EU officials are alleged to have accepted bribes from Qatar to influence European Union policymaking.

Known as “Qatargate”, the case is one of the biggest scandals to hit the 27-nation bloc.

Investigators carried out raids in which they seized €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash, some stuffed into a large suitcase found in a Brussels hotel.

In a statement on Monday, Avramopoulos denied any wrongdoing.

“There was no direct or indirect involvement of mine in anything reprehensible,” he said.

He said he would not make use of any parliamentary immunity. “On the contrary, I will appeal to the Greek judiciary myself, requesting that the matter be fully investigated and a decision be made.”

Avramopoulos sits in the Greek Parliament for the ruling conservative New Democracy party. He served as the European Commissioner for Migration until 2019 and later joined Fight Impunity, an NGO linked to Qatargate.

Fight Impunity could not be reached for comment. while the Belgian prosecutor’s office declined to comment. Qatar has always denied any wrongdoing.