A seasonal low-pressure system is affecting the area, bringing mainly fine weather across Cyprus, with inland temperatures expected to climb to 39C on Wednesday.

The weather will be mostly clear throughout the day, although periods of increased cloud cover are expected, initially along the coast and later mainly over the mountains and western areas.

Winds will start off south-easterly to south-westerly at force 3 Beaufort before gradually shifting south-westerly to north-westerly at force 3 to 4, reaching force 5 at times along southern coastal areas.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will rise to around 39C inland, 31C along the south-western and western coasts, 34C along the rest of the coast, and 30C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, conditions will remain mostly clear, although low cloud is expected to develop at times along coastal areas. Later in the night and during the early morning hours, patches of mist or fog are likely to form, mainly in eastern parts of the island and inland.

Winds will become light, mainly downslope, at around force 3 Beaufort, while the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will fall to around 20C inland, 22C along the coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to remain mostly clear, with intervals of increased cloud. On Friday, isolated showers are possible over mountainous areas.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly through Saturday and will remain close to the seasonal average.