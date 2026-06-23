The full findings of the anti-corruption authority’s investigation into the Mafia State book were handed to the police and the cabinet on Tuesday for a criminal investigation to begin.

The prosecutorial council of the Law Office said it had decided to send the report, the final findings of inspection officers and all accompanying material directly to investigative and executive authorities so that “the criminal investigation of offences that may have been committed by any person can begin as soon as possible”.

According to the statement, the decision was taken after considering attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides’ recusal from the case, the authority’s submission of its findings, and the public interest arising from the scope of the allegations and individuals involved.

The prosecutorial council said it was also guided by “the need to continue the smooth functioning of institutions and the administration of justice”, adding that forwarding the material without assessment was necessary “with a view to preserving the objectivity of the investigation”.

The anti-corruption authority’s report, spanning around 3,000 pages, examines allegations originally levied by journalist Makarios Drousiotis in his book Mafia State and includes references to former president Nicos Anastasiades and other public figures and institutions.

The authority has recommended further criminal investigation into multiple strands of potential wrongdoing.

The cabinet had already indicated its intention to appoint independent criminal investigators.

The tax commissioner is already engaged in parallel audits.