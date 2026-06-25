A 54-year-old man has arrested been in Cyprus on the basis of a European arrest warrant, after having been convicted of fraud in Greece, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the man was arrested in Limassol, and that the offences for which he had been convicted, and for which he had been handed a prison sentence, were committed between 2008 and 2009.

However, a spokesman was unable to confirm to the Cyprus Mail whether the man had been sentenced in absentia or the circumstances under which a man who had already been convicted and handed a prison sentence managed to leave Greece and travel to Cyprus without being detected.

It is expected that he will appear before the Limassol district court later on Thursday.