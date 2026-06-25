The Netherlands are unconcerned about potential knockout-stage opponents as they prepare to face already-eliminated Tunisia in their final World Cup Group F match, with coach Ronald Koeman insisting his side are focused on topping the group.

“It’s all the same to me,” Koeman told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if there were teams he would prefer to avoid.

“We want to get very far in this tournament. We respect all of our opponents, whoever they are, and we’re not afraid of anyone. Because we believe we’re a strong team,” the coach added.

“We think that the best way to go about this is to take this one match at a time, and just be ready to beat whoever you have to face,” Koeman said.

The Dutch, who opened with a 2-2 draw against Japan before thrashing Sweden 5-1, are level on four points with Japan, leading the group on goals scored.

Sweden sit third on three points, while Tunisia have already been eliminated after heavy defeats to Sweden and Japan.

The Netherlands and Tunisia face off on Thursday in Kansas City.