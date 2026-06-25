Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to reach 37 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, clouds will gather in parts, with light fog expected to form during the early hours of Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weekend is expected to bring with it somewhat increased cloud cover, and the possibility of isolated rain showers in the mountains.

Nonetheless, temperatures will remain stable until Monday at the earliest.