Enterprise technology service provider Kyndryl on Wednesday announced the expansion of its distributed cloud capabilities, using Microsoft’s AI-powered adaptive cloud approach.

Designed to help customers innovate, modernise and simplify their business operations, the advisory, implementation and managed services unify operations across hybrid, multicloud, edge and IoT environments.

At the same time, Kyndryl’s team of experts will help businesses integrate the new Distributed Cloud services into their existing IT environments. The services connect with and leverage Microsoft Azure Arc, Azure Local and Azure Cloud to support adaptability and enable a seamless transition while maximising return on investment.

Sunil Bhargava, senior vice president and Global Cloud Practice Azure Leader at Kyndryl, said that “Kyndryl’s commitment to modernizing enterprise IT operations through integrated technologies is reinforced by our collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the adaptive cloud approach to our customers”.

Moreover, he added that “As IT environments grow more complex, Kyndryl Distributed Cloud services enable us to deliver an adaptive cloud model to help businesses streamline operations and achieve their strategic goals with greater agility and lower cost, particularly for virtualization and virtual desktop deployments”.

Ricardo Davila, general manager for GSI at Microsoft, for his part, said that “Our collaboration with Kyndryl exemplifies our unwavering dedication to driving customer innovation in an ever-evolving business environment”.

At the same time, he added that “By harnessing the unparalleled capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl is empowering customers to fully realize the transformative value of their technology investments”.

More specifically, Kyndryl Distributed Cloud services can apply the power of Microsoft’s adaptive cloud approach to address a range of customer use cases and AI opportunities emerging across industries.

In retail, the services can power modern in-store technologies such as digital signage, AI video solutions, electronic shelf labelling, asset tracking and loyalty programmes. In addition, they can support data pipelines and the real-time delivery of personalised in-store promotions.

Meanwhile, in manufacturing and energy, they can support cross-data-centre and edge modernisation that delivers a secure and resilient environment for innovations such as digital twins, AI video solutions and robotic process automation. Furthermore, the services can support predictive maintenance, IoT data streams, asset tracking and anomaly detection.

In healthcare, the services can support edge opportunities that can help drive improved patient outcomes and sentiment. These include AI for analysing medical images, virtual desktop infrastructure, data ingestion and pipelines from hospitals, augmented reality-assisted surgery, intelligent power management and private, secure 5G networks.

Alongside these industry applications, Kyndryl’s adaptive cloud services are designed to address critical challenges across industries by offering AI-enhanced central management and security.

In particular, the services streamline management and enhance efficiency by integrating siloed teams, distributed sites and sprawling systems into a single operating model. This covers operations, security, applications and data, supported by end-to-end observability.

At the same time, rapid application development and scale empower businesses to maintain control and expand their operations as needed, using Microsoft Azure’s flexible infrastructure to support growth and scalability.

In addition, unified data management supports seamless data integration across all deployment types through Azure Fabric. It also enables businesses to extract actionable AI insights and deliver coordinated workflow orchestration and centralised device management.

Since establishing their global strategic alliance in November 2021, Kyndryl and Microsoft have continued to expand their collaboration. This latest initiative combines Kyndryl’s deep cloud engineering and operations expertise with Microsoft’s technologies, including Azure Arc, Windows Server 2025, and advanced Kubernetes and database solutions.