Nicosia is banking on the UN Secretary-General’s political will, the European Union’s increased interest and the “clear link” between EU-Turkey relations and the Cyprus problem as it supports UN efforts to restart talks, deputy minister to the President Irene Piki said on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for those who fell in 1974 in Chlorakas, Piki said the state’s goal remained the end of the occupation, the liberation and reunification of Cyprus and Cyprus’ transformation into a modern EU and UN member state.

Conveying President Nikos Christodoulides’ assurance that a settlement of the Cyprus problem is the top priority for his government, Piki said historical vindication was not only a matter of remembrance, but also one of continuous effort.

She said the Greek Cypriot side supports the ongoing effort by the UN Secretary General to restart talks.

Despite the difficulties and challenges, she added, “we are banking on [UNSG Antinio] Guterres’ clear political will.”

Through a multi-level and dynamic foreign policy, stronger ties with strategic partners, Cyprus’ constructive role in the EU and the wider region and the strengthening of the economy, she said, Cyprus had helped revive international engagement and set in motion processes that Nicosia hopes will lead to a return to the negotiating table.

Piki also said Cyprus seeks to be part of the solution and never part of the problem, making use of its EU membership, its excellent diplomatic relations with neighbouring states and its cooperation with European and third countries.

At the same time, she added, Cyprus is strengthening its role as a pillar of stability, cooperation and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, while also contributing to humanitarian corridors for the delivery of aid to populations affected by wars and conflicts.

She said Cyprus is also steadily strengthening its defence capabilities and strategic preparedness, using the tools provided by its EU membership.

Talks broke down in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

After informal meetings in 2025, deliberations are now underway for a new meeting in broader format to be held before the end of Guterres’ term.