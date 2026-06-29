A block of flats in Limassol was evacuated on Monday evening after two balconies collapsed, falling onto a parked car on the street below.

No injuries were reported as a result of the balconies’ collapse, with the civil defence stating that a total of 35 families were removed from the building.

Limassol district governor Yiannis Tsouloftas said that he had requested that the building be “immediately evacuated”, while also asking that temporary accommodation be found for the residents.