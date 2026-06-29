Cyprus’ Industrial Production Index rose by 1.4 per cent in April 2026, reaching 113.4 units, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat).

For the first four months of the year, the index recorded a cumulative increase of 1.6 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures are calculated using 2021 as the base year, meaning the index measures monthly changes in production in relation to the average monthly production recorded during that year.

The manufacturing sector posted a more limited increase in April, rising by 0.6 per cent year-on-year, with the index reaching 117.1 units.

Growth was also recorded in electricity supply, where production rose by 6.9 per cent, as well as in mining and quarrying, which increased by 4.5 per cent. Water supply and materials recovery also moved higher, rising by 4.4 per cent.

Within manufacturing, the strongest annual growth was recorded in the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, where production increased by 8.1 per cent in April. For the January to April period, the category was up by 6.4 per cent.

The manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products also supported the sector’s performance, rising by 6.7 per cent in April and by 1.8 per cent over the first four months of the year.

Further growth was recorded in the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, where production increased by 3.5 per cent in April. Over the January to April period, the category recorded a stronger rise of 4.6 per cent.

At the same time, the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment rose by 1.2 per cent in April, while it remained almost flat over the four-month period, increasing by 0.3 per cent.

However, several manufacturing categories recorded declines during the month.

The steepest fall was recorded in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, where production dropped by 8.6 per cent in April. For the period from January to April, the category was down by 4.8 per cent.

Furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment also declined, falling by 4.5 per cent in April and by 5 per cent over the first four months of the year.

Rubber and plastic products fell by 3.8 per cent in April, although the category remained up by 1.6 per cent for the January to April period.

Production in machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment dropped by 2.4 per cent in April and by 5.1 per cent over the four-month period.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products also moved lower, with production falling by 1.3 per cent in April and by 0.1 per cent in January to April.

Paper and paper products and printing declined by 1.4 per cent in April, although production in the category was still up by 1.3 per cent for the first four months of the year.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations recorded a smaller monthly decline of 0.9 per cent, while remaining 1.8 per cent higher for the January to April period.

Outside manufacturing, the mining and quarrying index reached 117.3 units in April, recording an annual increase of 4.5 per cent. However, for the first four months of the year, the sector remained down by 1.5 per cent.

Electricity supply reached 82.2 units, rising by 6.9 per cent in April. For the January to April period, the sector recorded an increase of 7.3 per cent, making it one of the strongest contributors to industrial growth so far this year.

Water supply and materials recovery reached 141.8 units, rising by 4.4 per cent in April and by 4.7 per cent over the first four months.

More specifically, water collection, treatment and supply increased by 15.4 per cent in April and by 11.2 per cent in January to April, recording the strongest cumulative growth among the categories listed by Cystat.

By contrast, materials recovery fell by 9.1 per cent in April and by 3.5 per cent over the four-month period.

Cystat said the industrial production index reflects monthly changes in the volume of production across mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery. It does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal, or remediation activities.