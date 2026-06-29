Eurobank announced on Monday that it successfully repurchased 2,977,805 of its own shares during the period between June 22, 2026, and June 26, 2026.

These transactions were conducted on the Euronext Athens stock exchange as part of the share buyback programme that was initially approved by the bank’s shareholders on April 28, 2026.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.1785 per share, resulting in a total cost of €12,442,624.22.

The purchases were executed by the member firm Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A, the announcement added.

On June 22, 2026, the bank acquired 439,122 shares at an average price of €4.2887, followed by 488,223 shares on June 23, 2026, at an average price of €4.2658.

The bank then purchased 557,432 shares on June 24, 2026, at an average of €4.2399, 747,592 shares on June 25, 2026, at €4.1071, and 745,436 shares on June 26, 2026, at €4.0820.

Following these latest transactions, Eurobank now directly holds a total of 37,033,319 own shares, the bank said.

The bank also issued a reminder regarding a separate corporate action approved at the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026.

Shareholders previously voted in favour of the cancellation of 28,097,019 own shares, which would result in a corresponding reduction of the bank’s share capital.

This process remains subject to receiving the necessary approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the completion of formal publication requirements through the General Commercial Registry (GEMI).