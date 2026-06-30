Hotelier’s association Pasyxe will hold its annual general meeting in Nicosia on Tuesday, July 7, marking both the election of a new leadership and the association’s 90th anniversary.

The meeting, scheduled for 12.15pm, will include elections for the new board of directors for the 2026-2029 term, with outgoing president Thanos Michaelides set to hand over to the association’s next leadership.

President Nikos Christodoulides will address the meeting, which comes at a challenging time for the tourism sector, as Cyprus continues to assess the impact of regional instability and pressure on arrivals.

In his own address, Michaelides is expected to review the performance of Cypriot tourism in 2025, refer to the challenges created by the crisis in the Middle East and underline the need for a comprehensive roadmap for the sector.

He is also expected to present proposals aimed at strengthening and upgrading Cyprus’ tourism product, as hoteliers look to safeguard the island’s competitiveness in an increasingly difficult regional environment.

As part of the anniversary event, Pasyxe will honour member families for their long-standing contribution to the Cypriot hotel industry.

The association will also present an honorary distinction to the Church of Cyprus, recognising its long-standing contribution to the development of Cypriot tourism.

The award will be received by Archbishop Georgios, who is expected to attend the meeting.

The event is also expected to bring together representatives of the government and parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign ambassadors, business leaders and Pasyxe member hoteliers.