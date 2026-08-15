The risk of forest fires breaking out and spreading has been raised to “red alert” level for Saturday, August 15, as large numbers of people are expected to visit forest areas for the public holiday, the forestry department said.

The department urged people heading to forests and picnic sites for the Assumption Day holiday to exercise particular caution and avoid any activity that could start a fire.

The public was specifically warned against lighting fires, using electrical tools capable of producing sparks or flames, and discarding cigarette butts or lit matches.

The forestry department stressed that fires for cooking are permitted only in designated barbecue areas at official picnic sites.

It also reminded the public that starting a fire is a criminal offence under forestry and wildfire prevention legislation and carries severe penalties.

Anyone who sees smoke or a fire is urged to immediately contact the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.