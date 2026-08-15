The left lane of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Moni was temporarily closed on Saturday morning following a traffic accident, police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 11am on the Limassol-bound side of the motorway, with traffic being diverted through the right lane.

Police were at the scene to assist and regulate traffic, while the fire service was also called to provide assistance.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been moved off the road, but the left lane remains closed while crews clear the area.

Two people who were travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary medical examinations.

Police urged motorists to drive at a reduced speed and maintain a safe distance.