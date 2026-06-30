The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Tuesday that it will continue the suspension of trading for the shares of four public companies.

This decision follows a directive from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which acted under the powers granted by Article 70(2)(ig) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017.

The affected firms are Tokotis Investments Public Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd and Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd.

The commission requested that the council of the stock exchange suspend trading of these shares starting July 1, 2026.

This suspension is set to last until the companies comply with their disclosure obligations, or at the latest until September 30, 2026.

The regulator concluded that these measures were necessary because the companies failed to publish their required financial information.

Specifically, Tokotis Investments Public Ltd has not provided its half-yearly report for the period ending June 30, 2024, its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2024, its half-yearly report for the period ending June 30, 2025, or its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Similarly, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd and Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd have failed to publish their annual reports for the year ending December 31, 2024, their half-yearly reports for the period ending June 30, 2025, and their annual reports for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The commission stated that this lack of compliance “has resulted in investors being denied the necessary information regarding the financial status of these entities”.