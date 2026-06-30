EU ministers have adopted the bloc’s first Council conclusions dedicated specifically to housing, in what Cyprus described as a new step towards closer European cooperation on one of the most pressing social issues facing the continent.

The conclusions were approved in Luxembourg during the EPSCO Council, chaired by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou on behalf of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Titled ‘Housing: Shifting demographics and shaping policies’, the text calls on governments to take closer account of demographic change, urbanisation, climate pressures and economic challenges, as rising costs, limited supply and changing living patterns place growing pressure on households across Europe.

The Council said housing needs are being reshaped by ageing populations, smaller households and rural-to-urban migration, while affordability problems are now affecting people across generations and income groups.

At the same time, ministers acknowledged that Europe’s housing crisis is no longer only a question of supply and prices, but is also linked to social cohesion, sustainability, competitiveness and labour mobility.

Ioannou welcomed the adoption of the housing conclusions, saying the Cyprus Presidency had set a clear political objective from the beginning to place housing firmly at the centre of the European social and political agenda.

“Housing needs across Europe are changing, shaped by ageing populations, smaller households, and urbanisation,” he said, adding that “this shift is creating a growing challenge for many Europeans, particularly young people, families, and essential workers.”

The minister said housing was “ultimately about people”, adding that the conclusions set a shared direction for improving access to affordable and suitable homes.

“The Republic of Cyprus is proud to have contributed to this important outcome during its Presidency,” Ioannou said after the Council, describing the decision as a new beginning in the common European effort to address housing pressures.

Although housing policy remains primarily a national competence, Ioannou said the challenges faced by member states are increasingly common and require closer cooperation at European level.

He added that the decision lays the foundations for work to continue in the coming years and confirms that housing is now high on the European political agenda.

“From the outset, our Presidency set a clear political objective: to include housing at the centre of the European social and political agenda. We will continue to support any initiative that strengthens the capacity of Member States to offer more and better housing options to their citizens,” he said.

The conclusions invite the European Commission to continue supporting national, regional and local efforts to improve access to suitable and affordable housing.

They also call for stronger cooperation between EU countries, particularly through the exchange of knowledge, data, good practices and policy experience, as well as through innovation and investment aimed at promoting affordable and sustainable housing.

The Council said housing policy should be treated as a cross-cutting issue, as it affects social inclusion, family formation, environmental sustainability and labour mobility.

This means that housing supply both shapes and is shaped by wider social trends. High housing costs, for example, may delay or prevent people from starting a family, while smaller household sizes can change the type and location of housing needed, creating further pressure on governments and local authorities.

The conclusions also stress that the crisis is having a disproportionate effect on young people, older persons, persons with disabilities, families with children, low and middle-income households, students and essential workers, including teachers and health sector staff.

Member states are therefore being encouraged to take the needs of these groups into account when designing housing policies, including through more accessible housing and intergenerational living models.

In parallel, ministers held a policy debate on housing security for students and middle-income households, exchanging views on measures that could improve access to quality, safe and affordable homes.

The discussion covered the main drivers of housing shortages, including the concentration of jobs and education in densely populated urban areas, rising construction costs, property speculation and the growth of short-term rentals in some markets.

To ease these pressures, the Council called for stronger public and private investment, with resources directed towards regions facing the most persistent housing problems.

It also backed a broader approach to housing construction, including the reuse and repurposing of existing buildings, while reducing unnecessary red tape that can delay new supply.

Environmental concerns were also reflected in the conclusions. While energy efficiency requirements can raise construction costs, the Council said affordable housing closer to workplaces could reduce long commutes and lower pollution over time.

Closing the Council’s work, Ioannou expressed satisfaction with the spirit of cooperation and consensus shown by member states, saying Cyprus had contributed decisively to achieving an important result during its Presidency.

For Cyprus, the adoption of the conclusions is being presented as one of the main social policy outcomes of its EU Presidency.

The conclusions follow months of EU-level discussion on housing, after ministers held earlier talks on the Affordable Housing Plan and the Commission presented its housing plan in December 2025, the first comprehensive EU-level strategy aimed at supporting member states, regions and cities in tackling the housing crisis and its wider social impact.