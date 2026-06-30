The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Tuesday that it has updated the trading status of several companies listed on the Emerging Companies Market following a review of their independent auditor reports for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The council of the stock exchange, acting in accordance with the regulatory provisions of KDP 379/2014, decided that the titles of five specific companies will continue to carry a trading marker in market tables and price bulletins.

Farmakeftiko Kentro A.E. remains marked due to an emphasis of matter in the auditors report, while Aihmi A.E. Investment Consultants is marked because of material uncertainty related to its ability to continue as a going concern.

Aeonic Securities C.I.F. Plc continues to carry a marker due to a qualified opinion from its auditors.

Both C.O. Cyprus Opportunity Energy Public Company Ltd and Henan Wandi Minerals Public Company Ltd remain marked due to material uncertainty regarding their ongoing operations.

Furthermore, the council decided that the shares of Upyachting Management Plc will now be presented with the (S) marker in trading tables and price bulletins.

This addition follows the identification of material uncertainty related to the continued operation of the business within the independent auditor report for the year ending December 31, 2025.

In a separate development, the council decided to remove the (S) marker from the shares of First Advisory and Holdings S.A. following the conclusion that the reason for the initial imposition of the warning has been resolved.

These decisions by the council of the stock exchange are scheduled to come into effect on July 2, 2026.

The council stated that it will proceed to remove the (S) marker from the remaining listed companies only once it has confirmed that the reasons leading to the initial presentation of the warning have ceased to exist.