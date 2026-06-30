A total of three pelican crossings have been installed on Greece avenue in the Larnaca suburb of Aradippou, the Aradippou municipality said on Tuesday.

The crossings are located where Greece Avenue intersects with Sergius and Bacchus street, Yiorgos Theotokas street, and Iakovos Patatsos Street.

With the crossings now installed, the municipality called on “all drivers and pedestrians” to “exercise special caution, comply with traffic lights and road markings, and contribute to the safe and smooth operation of the new traffic system”.

“The Aradippou municipality continues to invest in projects which upgrade infrastructure and enhance road safety, with the aim of protecting human life and improving the daily lives of residents,” he said.