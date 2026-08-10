Paphos municipality on Monday announced the launch of a four-month programme to monitor the sea and respond to pollution along the coast of Paphos and Yeroskipou.

A specialised contractor has been hired to carry out daily sea patrols, with boats and trained staff operating seven days a week in morning and afternoon shifts.

The patrols will cover areas near beaches as well as open water, with the aim of spotting pollution quickly and taking action before it spreads.

Staff will look for oil slicks, sewage and other rubbish found floating in the sea.

When pollution is found, the contractor will immediately begin efforts to contain and remove it using specialist equipment and waste collection tools.

The contractor will also work with the relevant authorities and keep records and photographs of each incident.

The programme will cost €50,000 plus VAT, with the ports authority providing €40,000, and Paphos and Yeroskipou municipalities the remainder.

Paphos municipality said the programme was designed to improve the protection of beaches and the wider marine environment and reduce the time needed to respond to pollution incidents.