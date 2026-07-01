The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) reported this week that the Index of Industrial Output Prices for May 2026 reached 125.7 units, marking a 3.0 per cent increase compared to April 2026.

When measured against the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an annual increase of 2.5 per cent.

For the period covering January to May 2026, the index showed an overall increase of 0.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

Analysing the monthly performance from April to May 2026, the index remained stable in the mining and quarrying sector.

However, significant increases were observed in other areas, with the electricity supply sector rising by 13.4 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery saw a monthly increase of 2.1 per cent, while the manufacturing sector grew by 0.8 per cent.

On an annual basis, comparing May 2026 to May 2025, every industrial sector recorded price growth.

Water supply and materials recovery led this trend with a 7.3 per cent rise, followed by electricity supply at 4.7 per cent.

The manufacturing sector recorded an annual increase of 1.8 per cent, while mining and quarrying saw a rise of 1.7 per cent.

Within the manufacturing division, various subsectors experienced notable price fluctuations.

The manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment rose by 7.9 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Prices for the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment increased by 5.6 per cent.

The manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products saw a 5.1 per cent rise, while the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture, increased by 4.2 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded a rise of 1.8 per cent.

No manufacturing division recorded a decrease during this period.

Furthermore, prices remained unchanged for the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products, as well as for the manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products.