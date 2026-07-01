A 23-year-old delivery driver was on Wednesday morning assaulted and robbed by a group of unknown individuals in Limassol.

Police said that the incident occurred around 1.30am, when the delivery driver was riding his bicycle on Omonia Avenue in Limassol and was approached by a group of three people who asked him to hand over the food he was carrying.

When he refused to hand over the food, the group attacked him, beating him and allegedly stabbing him in the abdomen with a knife.

The perpetrators then allegedly stole €150 in cash that the driver was carrying with him and fled the scene.

The delivery driver later went to the Limassol general hospital where he was found to have suffered abrasions on various parts of his body, swelling in his right eye and a superficial wound in his left abdomen.

As part of the investigation into the case, the police found that the 23-year-old was residing illegally in the Republic, resulting in his arrest.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.