Police on Wednesday said the criminal investigation into the shooting of a woman by her police officer husband and his subsequent suicide remains ongoing, stressing that any public conclusions about the circumstances of the case would be premature.

In a statement, police expressed their “deep sorrow” over the incident, adding that their thoughts remain with the woman, who continues to fight for her life, and with her family.

The force said a full and thorough criminal investigation was underway and that no further comment would be made until investigative procedures had been completed.

“Only through the investigation will all the facts be established, and any conclusions at this stage would be premature,” the statement said.

The police statement comes amid public discussion following the incident, including questions regarding the mental health and wellbeing support available to members of the force.

In response, police stressed that issues relating to the mental health and welfare of officers are not neglected and pointed to the existence of a dedicated human resources support unit staffed by registered psychologists.

According to the statement, the unit provides psychological support, implements prevention and training programmes and, where required under the existing legal framework, activates procedures designed to protect both members of the force and third parties.

Police said they would continue to act with transparency, responsibility and full respect for the integrity of the investigation.