The 46-year-old woman who was shot by her husband on Tuesday remains in critical condition, police told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

“The woman is in the hospital in a critical condition,” the police said.

The woman had suffered serious injuries after being shot by her husband, a police officer who later took his own life, outside a primary school on Tuesday morning.

The officer, who was on duty with the port police, had reported for work early in the morning, collected his service firearm and informed colleagues he would be away for a few minutes.

The shooting occurred at around 6.35am while the woman was travelling to work.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events that resulted in the pair meeting at the location, while individual and financial conditions are among the lines of enquiry being evaluated.