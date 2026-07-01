PwC Cyprus entered a new leadership chapter on Wednesday, with Andreas Yiasemides assuming the role of CEO for a four-year term, succeeding Philippos Soseilos after more than four years at the helm.

Yiasemides takes over as of July 1, 2026, with his term running until June 30, 2030, at a time when the professional services sector is being reshaped by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, tighter regulation and shifting client needs.

The handover was set in motion last December, when PwC Cyprus elected Yiasemides as its next CEO, confirming that he would succeed Soseilos at the start of July.

The change also marks the end of a long chapter for Soseilos, who joined PwC in 1989 and became a partner in July 2000, before being appointed CEO of PwC Cyprus in January 2022.

During his tenure, Soseilos led the organisation through a period marked by repeated external pressures, including the aftermath of the pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine, the closure of the Russian market, inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, increasing regulation and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

PwC Cyprus said Soseilos had played a key role in helping the organisation respond to these challenges, while continuing its transformation and maintaining its leading position in the professional services sector.

With more than 35 years of experience in advisory services and leadership, particularly in digital and business transformation projects in Cyprus and abroad, Soseilos was credited with contributing to the creation of new growth prospects for the organisation.

He also supported efforts to simplify and digitalise parts of the wider business ecosystem, particularly in areas such as licensing, compliance, employment and justice.

At the same time, he was at the helm of PwC’s international rebranding in Cyprus, as the global organisation adopted a renewed brand identity aimed at reflecting the speed and complexity of the modern business environment.

Yiasemides, who was elected as the new CEO last December, had said at the time that cooperation and hard work would be needed to maintain PwC Cyprus’ strong position in the sector.

“In conditions characterised by significant challenges, but at the same time by great opportunities, we will continue to invest in innovation, in our people and in building strong relationships of trust, offering high-quality services and solutions to our clients,” he said.

His appointment also signals continuity, as he has spent most of his professional career within PwC. Yiasemides began his career at the organisation in 1999 and became a partner in 2016.

Before taking over as CEO, he served as Partner in Advisory Services, Head of Fund Services and Head of Clients and Markets. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of PwC Cyprus.

In a recent article, Yiasemides also set out his view that artificial intelligence should not be treated only as a technology issue, but as a broader question of leadership, strategy and competitiveness.

“It is about how we lead, how we evolve and how we transform our strategy into meaningful results,” he said.

For Cyprus, he argued, AI is primarily a matter of competitiveness, adding that the island’s smaller market could also become an advantage.

“Although our market is small, this can work to our advantage. Smaller ecosystems can adapt faster and create closer cooperation between businesses, the state and the academic community,” he pointed out.

He also called for a coordinated approach, with emphasis on skills, digital infrastructure, responsible innovation and the practical integration of AI into the economy.

Yiasemides is a graduate of the University of Manchester, where he studied Economics and graduated with distinction. He is also a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk).

His career has included senior roles outside PwC as well, including at Bank of Cyprus (BoC), where he held responsibilities in areas such as custody and trusts. He has also worked in another professional services organisation, where he was responsible for fund services.

In addition, he has served on the boards of BoC and the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), while he has also chaired the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA).