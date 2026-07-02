The Limassol municipality has expanded its cleaning fleet with the addition of two new vehicles equipped with autonomous high-pressure washing systems capable of using hot and cold water as well as steam.

In a statement on Thursday, the municipality said the vehicles, which were delivered on Wednesday, will be used for both routine street-cleaning operations and organised cleaning campaigns across the city’s neighbourhoods.

The purchase forms part of a broader programme to modernise the municipality’s fleet and equipment, in line with decisions taken by the municipal council and the approved budget.

The municipality said the investment is aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of the services it provides to residents.