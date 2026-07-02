Two days of music, outdoor fun and culture are coming to Limassol this weekend as the 6th Wind Orchestra Festival takes place. Limassol Municipality and the Theotokos Foundation Amerikos Argyriou present the event on July 4 and 5, with performances filling the seaside and historical centre.

Music will first sound on Saturday, July 4, at the Pavlos Kontides Pier and Limassol Marina Square as the Limassol Municipal Band and the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphony Band parade.

The musicians invite the public on a musical journey along Limassol’s seafront at 6pm. The parade will begin from the promenade and end at Castle Square, where a joint concert will take place in the castle courtyard. Joining the musicians will be the Cyprus Girl Guides Majorettes and the Limassol Majorettes.

On Sunday, July 5, the Music in Motion event will bring together the Limassol Municipal Band, the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphony Band, and the Cyprus Police Philharmonic Band.

Once more, the bands will parade along Limassol Molos at 6pm before presenting alternating musical performances at the Medieval Castle Square, the Limassol Marina Square and Old Port Square. To wrap up the 2026 festival, a Grand Finale event at 8pm is scheduled at the Old Port with a joint performance by all participating philharmonic bands. Plus, all the music entertainment is offered with free entrance!

6th Wind Orchestra Festival

Live music and parade by local philharmonic bands. July 4-5. Throughout Limassol. 6pm. Free admission. www.limassol.org.cy