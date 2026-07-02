Long before Europe’s major stock exchanges took shape, Cyprus was already a cross-border hub. Its corporate lawyers and fund administrators have spent decades orchestrating multi-million-dollar deals from London to Moscow entirely on remote control.

Here, digital deal-making isn’t a new trend. It’s the DNA of the island.

Yet, multi-million-dollar transactions still rely on WhatsApp and unencrypted email. The lawyers aren’t careless; they’re just trapped by speed. The deal is moving fast, the client is waiting, and they simply don’t know about the secure alternatives.

The inbox is not a deal room

Email was built for correspondence. WhatsApp was built for convenience. Neither was built for managing a live transaction involving non-disclosure agreements, board resolutions, and wire transfer instructions shared across multiple parties in multiple jurisdictions.

The average M&A deal involves 14 distinct stakeholders exchanging documents over a period of four to six months. Each forwarded email is a copy you no longer control. Each WhatsApp thread is stored on a device you have never audited.

In Cyprus — a hub for cross-border corporate structuring, shipping finance, and regional M&A — this problem is acute. Transactions routinely cross three or four legal systems before they close.

Why VDRs alone are not the answer

Virtual data rooms became the standard for document storage in large transactions, and for good reason. They offer version control, access logs, and watermarking. But they solve only part of the problem.

A VDR is a repository. It is not a workspace. The moment a lawyer needs to discuss the document they just uploaded — ask a question, flag a clause, request a revision — they leave the VDR and open their email.

That gap between storage and communication is where deals leak. Ipreo’s survey of M&A professionals found that 61% of deal teams use at least three separate tools to manage a single transaction, and 38% admitted to sharing sensitive materials over consumer messaging apps.

What a deal room actually Is

A deal room is not a fancier VDR. It is an encrypted workspace purpose-built for the active phase of a transaction — the weeks of negotiation, due diligence, and coordination that happen before any document is final.

Think of a deal room as a virtual channel for a specific deal: one place where documents, live chat, tasks, and counterparty access are all controlled by the lead advisor. Nothing leaves unless someone with permission sends it.

The critical difference is end-to-end encryption applied to communication, not just storage. A document sitting in a VDR is protected. A conversation about that document, sent over Gmail or WhatsApp, is not.

The legal exposure most firms have not priced in

Law firms in the EU operate under GDPR. Insurance companies handling claims with legal third parties fall under both GDPR and sector-specific data protection obligations. M&A advisors working on Cyprus-registered entities often also contend with CySEC disclosure rules.

When a data breach occurs during a transaction, the question regulators ask is not “did you use email?” The question is: “did you take reasonable technical measures to protect personal and commercially sensitive data?”

Forwarding a signed shareholder agreement to three parties over unencrypted email is not a reasonable technical measure — and courts across Europe have begun treating it as negligence. Cyprus firms that handle cross-border deals are not insulated from this trend.

Security beyond promises

This security vacuum isn’t unique to corporate law; it is equally dangerous for insurance and corporate risk management. Managing large claims, for instance, means coordinating external legal counsel, loss adjusters, and independent experts all at once. Today, that coordination layer defaults to fragmented email chains with 11 recipients and subject lines reading “RE: RE: RE: FWD: Claim ref 4421.”

That is not a workflow. That is a liability.

When a single claim or transaction involves confidential records, corporate financial history, and sensitive legal opinions shared across six different organizations, a single misdirected email is a catastrophic data breach waiting to happen.

A secure deal room transforms this chaos into a locked-down workspace. The administrator dictates exactly who sees what, every single interaction is automatically logged, and sensitive communication never leaves a trace on a personal device.

At Qaxa, security isn’t a feature—it’s the foundation. Deal rooms in Qaxa are shielded by robust End-to-End (E2E) encryption that goes far beyond standard compliance. Your data is encrypted the exact millisecond it is shared, protecting it whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use. Backed by a strict Zero-Knowledge architecture, Qaxa ensures your data remains entirely yours. Neither Qaxa nor its infrastructure providers can read, access, or hand over your content — because the decryption keys never leave your control.

The Cyprus M&A context

Cyprus remains one of Europe’s most active jurisdictions for holding company structures, fund administration, and cross-border acquisitions. The professionals managing these deals — corporate lawyers, fund administrators, tax advisors — operate in a market where relationships and discretion are the product.

A data leak during a live acquisition does not just create regulatory risk. It kills the deal. Competitors learn the target is for sale. Sellers get cold feet. In a market this relationship-driven, the reputational cost of a single breach outweighs years of deal fees.

The firms that will lead in this market over the next decade are the ones that treat communication security as a client deliverable, not an IT checkbox.

Three things to do this week

Audit one active deal or claim file. Count how many tools your team is using to manage it — email, WhatsApp, Dropbox, SMS, phone calls without notes. If the number is above two, you have a coordination and security problem.



Map where your NDAs actually live. If the signed copy is in an email thread from three months ago, on a paralegal’s laptop, and also in a Dropbox folder shared with four people including a counterparty who dropped out — you do not have a document management process. You have a search problem.



Run one transaction through a dedicated deal room. Most platforms offer a trial period. Take a live instruction — a company acquisition, a claim file, a financing round — and manage the entire counterparty communication from a single encrypted workspace for some weeks. Most deal teams who switch report the same reaction: not relief that they found something new, but frustration that they waited this long.



The tools exist. The question is whether your firm treats secure deal communication as standard practice or as something you will get to eventually.

Eventually is how breaches happen.

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