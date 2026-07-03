Anna Aristotelous has requested her immediate appointment to a permanent director-general post, with effect from December 1, 2025, following the recent administrative court ruling that annulled her suspension from duty.

In a letter to the cabinet dated July 2, 2026, Aristotelous’ lawyer Christos Triantafyllides said the court’s decision of June 17, 2026, had annulled the decision to place his client on suspension from December 5, 2025.

According to the letter, Aristotelous had accepted her appointment to the post of director-general with effect from December 1, 2025, but has yet to be assigned to a permanent position enabling her to perform the duties set out in the relevant service scheme.

In light of the court ruling, Triantafyllides called on the cabinet to proceed immediately with her placement in the permanent post, with retroactive effect from the date of her appointment.

However, during an extraordinary meeting on June 22, the cabinet decided to recommend to the Public Service Commission that Aristotelous be placed on suspension once again.

The investigation surrounding Aristotelous began in early April 2025, when police searched the home of a prison warden as part of a separate probe into an alleged scam involving a convict buying items from the prison canteen and reselling them to other inmates at inflated prices.

During the search, investigators seized some 300,000 pages of documents marked “confidential” and “secret,” believed to have been removed illegally from the prisons between November and December 2022, at which time Aristotelous was prison director.