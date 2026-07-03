For the second time this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan blamed the Greek Cypriot side for obstacles in relations between Turkey and the European Union, arguing that Nicosia’s position is preventing progress on the modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union despite agreement between Ankara and Brussels.

In an interview with CNN Turk, Fidan referred to the contacts held in Ankara by a high-level European Union delegation comprising three commissioners.

According to Fidan, the European officials held talks with both himself and other ministers and were also received by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“It was important for them to hear from our President, from the highest authority, what Turkey’s perspective on the European Union is and what our expectations are,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister argued that neither Ankara nor the European institutions are satisfied with the stagnation in EU-Turkey relations.

“The Customs Union must certainly be modernised, upgraded and updated. On this issue, both sides agree,” he said.

However, he argued that the process is being obstructed by the position of the Republic of Cyprus.

“There is an issue causing a blockage: the position taken by the Greek Cypriot side. They are facing problematic areas as to how they will overcome this,” Hakan Fidan said, referring to the European institutions.

He expressed the view that there is a limited revival in relations between Turkey and European Union institutions, citing the frequent visits and contacts of European commissioners to Ankara.

He argued, however, that for there to be “greater, tangible and strategic results”, the EU would need to make decisions regarding the way it functions.

“In Turkey there is no problem of intention or political will,” he said, adding that the European Union needs to resolve issues related to decision-making by unanimity within the bloc.

Earlier in the week speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Kyrgyz foreign minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, Fidan addressed Turkey’s relations with the EU and the Cyprus issue and once again claimed that progress was being hindered by the stance of the Republic of Cyprus.

In the CNN Turk interview he also referred to Ankara’s request for visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens.

As he explained, Turkey still needs to complete “five or six” steps, some of which require legislation to be passed by the Turkish parliament.

“There are issues related to the acquis communautaire. There is also a platform coordinated by Mr Cevdet. We received the relevant approval from our President and we will try to implement them. Some laws need to pass through parliament,” he said.

Fidan acknowledged that Ankara still has obligations to fulfil, while noting that, until full visa liberalisation is achieved, the European Union should improve the handling of visa applications from Turkey.

He said European officials maintain that they have significantly facilitated the visa process.

Responding to a comment by the journalist that this was not the case, Fidan agreed that the picture presented by the European side does not correspond to the situation experienced by Turkish citizens.

According to him, increased income levels and international contacts in Turkey have boosted demand for travel to Europe for education, trade, employment, tourism and cultural activities.

At the same time, he argued that the visa policies of European countries are becoming increasingly centralised and bureaucratic.