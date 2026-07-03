Summer evenings in Limassol are once again set to come alive with the return of Culture by the Wave (Politismos sto Kyma), the beloved open-air cinema series taking place at Heroes Theatre. Open-air film nights are to fill the city’s nightlife scene this June and July!

Organised by Limassol Municipality in collaboration with the cultural group I Parastasi, the annual programme invites audiences to enjoy a selection of classic films from both Greek and international cinema under the stars.

This year’s screenings began last weekend and continue on Sunday, July 5 with the Oscar-winning family drama Kramer vs. Kramer, followed by the beloved Greek comedy Thanasis in the Land of Slapping on July 12. On July 19, audiences can watch the Hollywood classic The Man with the Golden Arm, before the season concludes on July 26 with another iconic Greek film, The Bait (To Doloma) featuring the iconic Aliki Vougiouklaki.

The film nights begin at 8.30pm, offering a charming night out in the city, with the seafront as a backdrop. The municipality notes that the programme is subject to change so visitors are therefore encouraged to check the municipality’s website regularly for any updates regarding screening dates or venue changes before attending.

Culture by the Wave

Outdoor film screenings by the Municipality of Limassol. June 28-July 26. Heroes Theatre – Christos and Miltos Christoforou, Molos seafront, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free admission