Picture this – it is sunset, light passes through the tall trees of the Kato Amiantos Forest, a soft breeze is in the air and music is about to sound. At the Summer Music Festival 2026 in the Troodos mountains, that is what will happen across 12 evenings.

Pianist Manolis Neophytou prepares a rich programme of diverse music and with acclaimed artists, filling our summer nights with melodies. About to kick off, the festival will run from July 4 to August 30. The first concert at Theatraki Dasous in Kato Amiantos is titled French Fragrance, Russian Passion and takes place this Saturday with Eva Stavrou, Agni Sakka and Manolis Neophytou.

On July 25, graduates and performers of the Limassol Music School will sing alongside Andrea Sofocleous, Sophia Pericleous and Marinos Souglis, presenting the Koita Mia Nixta concert dedicated to the songs of Hadzidakis, Theodorakis, Xarchakou and Loizou.

On the following evening, Masterpieces of Baroque and Classical Opera will sound in the forest with Theodora Rafti and Manoli Neofytou. August’s agenda will begin on Saturday 1 as Panos Oikonomou and Gregoris Artemides improvise From Rock to Jazz.

A Piano and Song Recital will take place on August 5 by more graduates and performers of the Limassol Music School. They will be joined by Alexandra Victoros and Constantina Christodoulou. A Night of Cinematic Music will charm audiences on August 12 with music from Greek and international cinema, performed by Neophytou on the piano.

The Christos Yerolatsitis Trio will play jazz music on August 16, while on the following night, a Serenade Under the Stars will bring songs from Greece, Cyprus, France, Argentina, the UK and more, performed by Vakia Stavrou.

On August 19, a fairy tale for old and young titled Ta Xotika tis Erland will be presented by its author, Zelia Georgiadou, along with Aristos Tsiartas, Neophytou and Marina Neophytou. The festival’s final three evenings will bring an Opera Night on August 22, a Chamber Music Concert on August 28 and a Night of Jazz with Elizabeth Simonian and George Koullas.

Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos

12 music nights from jazz and opera to rock, cinema and chamber music. July 4-August 30. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos Forest. 8pm (except for July 4 at 7pm). Tel: 99-833944. Some presales available on SoldOut Tickets