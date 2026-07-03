International exposure for Greece through a high-level motorsports spectacle

Thousands of spectators at the “EKO Super Special Stage” special stage at The Ellinikon Sports Park

A series of initiatives by EKO promoting safety and responsible driving

EKO, a member of HELLENiQ ENERGY, was once again a partner of the “EKO Acropolis Rally” this year, providing active support for the sixth consecutive year to this major international event as a Major Sponsor and Title Sponsor.

The “EKO Acropolis Rally 2026,” which is once again an integral part of the FIA World Rally Championship, concluded with great success, placing Greece once again at the center of the global motorsports scene and showcasing the beautiful Greek landscape to millions of viewers worldwide.

A highlight of the event was the 1.86-km “EKO Super Special Stage” on Thursday, June 25, at The Ellinikon Sports Park, which opened its gates for the first time to host the event. Thousands of spectators, including families and children, watched top-tier race cars compete in a head-to-head parallel lineup, in a scene that was broadcast around the world—linking the history of the “Rally of the Gods” with the modern face of Athens.

Spectators had the opportunity to participate in EKO’s Experience booths, both at the EKO Super Special Stage and at the EKO Service Park in Loutraki, enjoying the unique experience of a realistic rally car driving simulation. At the same time, they had the chance to win collectible gifts and learn about EKO’s new services.

In addition, as part of its efforts to promote the event, EKO in Cyprus held a contest on Instagram, in which 50 lucky winners received a collectible miniature model of the “EKO Acropolis Rally.”

The collectible collection drew inspiration from iconic years of the event, such as 1967, 1969, 1972, 1975, and 1990, offering the public the chance to win a unique collectible item linked to one of the most historic races in global motorsport.

This year’s “EKO Acropolis Rally,” based in Loutraki, spanned three regions—Attica, the Peloponnese, and Central Greece—with 17 challenging special stages. The race cars were refueled with EKO Racing 100 fuel at EKO gas stations in Vytina and Artemisio on Saturday, June 27, shortly before they set off for the special stages in the Peloponnese.

Alongside the competitive aspect, EKO, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, once again highlighted the issue of road safety, which is a strategic priority for the Company. Through a series of targeted initiatives and partnerships, it urged the public to drive carefully and responsibly—because speed belongs exclusively on the racetrack.

Given that the joy of sports should foster a sense of responsibility as well as the joy of life itself, EKO’s goal is to gradually foster a new, meaningful culture of road safety through proper adherence to the rules of the road.

In her remarks, EKO’s Marketing Director in Greece, Christina Miliarakis, emphasized: “EKO extends its warmest thanks to the organizers for a successful race. A special thank you to the thousands of our customers and friends who visited our booths — experienced the world of rally racing firsthand through racing simulations, created customized items inspired by their favorite routes, and discovered EKO’s services and values. A special thank you to the Greek Police, the Red Cross, and the volunteers, who, with their dedication and enthusiasm, played a decisive role in the success of the event.”