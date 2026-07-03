Two men, aged 22 and 28, are due to appear before the Limassol district court after police arrested them in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said officers observed the 28-year-old collecting a bag in an open area that had allegedly been left there by the 22-year-old.

A search uncovered €3,920 in cash, 23 grams of cocaine and 140 grams of cannabis.

Officers also found another bag in the area containing 45 grams of cocaine. The pair are being investigated on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.