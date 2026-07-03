Cyprus' largest private healthcare provider further strengthens its integrated system, bringing specialised services together to support patients across the full spectrum of care

Ygia Group continues to strengthen its position as the largest private healthcare provider in Cyprus, announcing the acquisition of Limassol Ophthalmic Center, a specialised daycare clinic offering ophthalmology services. The clinic will operate under the Group as Ygia Vision.

The acquisition marks the next step in the Group’s ongoing expansion, following the acquisition of Ygia Hospital in 2023 and the integration of Eden Medical Center, rebranded as Ygia Larnaca. By bringing additional specialised care under the Ygia Group umbrella, the organisation continues to enhance its offering of integrated services, building a more unified healthcare system that supports patients across every stage of their care journey.

This latest development reflects a broader phase of growth for Ygia Group, following the strategic investment by ECM Partners and the expansion of its services across hospital care, rehabilitation, palliative care and deeper medical specialisation. Today, the Group operates as the only private healthcare provider in Cyprus able to support patients from diagnosis and treatment through to recovery and reintegration, providing continuity of care within one coordinated system.

For more than three decades, Limassol Ophthalmic Center has built a strong reputation as one of Cyprus’ leading providers of ophthalmology services, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic, surgical and specialist eye care. Rebranded as Ygia Vision, it expands Ygia Group’s specialist capabilities, strengthening an end to end approach to care across its network. The clinic will continue to operate with the same clinical expertise, supported by the scale and integrated structure of the Group.

Polyvios Dionysiou, CEO of Ygia Group, commented: “Ygia Group is entering a new phase of growth, where our focus is on strengthening the way care is delivered across the entire system. This acquisition is part of a wider strategy to bring more services together under one structure, making healthcare more connected and easier to access and navigate for our patients.”

The acquisition also coincides with the introduction of Ygia Group’s new brand identity, designed to reflect the scale and direction of the organisation as it continues to evolve. The new identity brings together all services and facilities under a single, clearly defined structure, aligned with the way the Group now operates. Ygia Group continues to expand its network and capabilities, further strengthening its role in the delivery of healthcare across Cyprus