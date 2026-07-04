Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Saturday congratulated the United States on the occasion of Independence Day, saying he extended “warm wishes” to the people of the US in a post on X.

“This historic day stands as a testament to the enduring values of freedom and democracy that our nations proudly uphold,” he said.

Kombos reiterated that Cyprus stood as a reliable partner to the United States “actively contributing to peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.”

The United States are on Saturday celebrating the 250th anniversary of their independence from Great Britain.