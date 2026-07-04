A 57-year-old man was on Saturday remanded for eight days by the Larnaca district court over the alleged possession of drugs, explosives and weapons.

His remand followed police seizing a pistol, seven full pistol cartridges, improvised explosive devices, a quantity of gunpowder, approximately 210g of cannabis plant material, approximately 70g of cocaine, 5g of cannabis resin, two packages of cannabidiol, as well as precision scales and €40,000 in cash from his home on Friday.

The items were found during a combined operation between the CID and the drug squad Ykan which saw homes, business premises and cars searched.