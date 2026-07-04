Cheers to another beer festival. The mountain village of Temvria is getting ready to raise a glass as the 3rd Temvria Beer Festiva returns on July 17 and 18, promising two days of craft brews, live music and summer festivities.

Organised by the youth of Temvria, the summer festival has turned into one of the region’s most anticipated annual events. The village square becomes a lively meeting ground for beer lovers, foodies, residents and visitors as they escape the heat and cool down with an ice-cold beer.

The fun begins at 5pm on each day as festival-goers have the opportunity to taste more than 30 different beers. Throughout the day, a live music programme will unfold from local bands, while street food vendors serve festival favourite to pair with the beers.

What feels special about this beer festival, apart from the fact that it is village-bound, is that a fire show is on the agenda, as well as a live link with Mix FM, broadcasting and bringing hot hits to the festival grounds. Bottoms up!

3rd Temvria Beer Festival

Village beer festival with 30 beers, street food, a fire show, and live link with Mix FM. July 17-18. Temvria village, Nicosia district. 5pm onwards. €5