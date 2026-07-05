Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Sunday said the state has “no right to negligence or delay” as he paid tribute to the 13 people killed in the Mari explosion, saying their deaths continue to serve as a reminder of the state’s responsibilities.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for naval commander Andreas Ioannides and staff sergeant Cleanthis Cleanthous, Letymbiotis said the tragedy had left an enduring mark on Cyprus and carried lessons that should never be forgotten.

“The state has no right to negligence. It has no right to delay. It has no right to remember its responsibilities only after lives have been lost,” he said.

He added that the true way to honour those who died was by protecting the living, learning from past mistakes and turning painful lessons into lasting institutional change.

Referring to the explosion, which killed 13 people and injured 62 others on July 11, 2011, Letymbiotis said some scars never fade with time and that Cyprus had a duty to preserve the memory of those who died.

“A country like ours cannot afford forgetfulness,” he said.

He linked that message to the wider challenges facing Cyprus, noting that the country continues to live with the consequences of the 1974 Turkish invasion and the ongoing division of the island while operating in an increasingly unstable region.

“In such a homeland, security cannot be an abstract concept,” he said. “It is a national imperative, a daily mission and a prerequisite for our survival and future.”

Letymbiotis added that strengthening the country’s defence capabilities and public institutions was not simply an administrative choice but an obligation towards those who serve the Republic and its people.

He said Cyprus would continue to honour the memory of all 13 victims of the Mari explosion, describing them as “heroes” whose sacrifice should inspire future generations.

Following the memorial service, a trisagion (hymn) was held at the graves of Ioannides and Cleanthous at the Sfalangiotissa cemetery, followed by the laying of wreaths by representatives of the government, the church, political parties and the victims’ families.

The Evangelos Florakis Naval Base explosion was caused by the self-detonation of a large stockpile of ammunition and military explosives that had been improperly stored at the base.