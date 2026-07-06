BEYOND 2026: why AI use must be regulated and what solutions AccurePoint offers

AccurePoint’s participation in BEYOND 2026, the international technology and innovation exhibition held at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, concluded with an exceptionally positive response.

The Company’s participation in BEYOND 2026 marked the first public presentation of a new and promising initiative in the field of Artificial Intelligence, focused on the responsible, evidence-based and secure use of AI systems by businesses and organisations.

AccurePoint was created to serve as a point of reference for organisations seeking or needing access to specialised AI audit and assurance services. At a time when artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into business operations—from decision-making to the customer experience—the need for transparency, oversight, documentation and a better understanding of risk is becoming critical.

Through its participation in BEYOND, AccurePoint had the opportunity to present its field of expertise to business executives, market players, organisations, and technology professionals, highlighting the importance of independent evaluation of AI systems, particularly in light of the new requirements introduced by the EU AI Act.

The company coordinates access in Greece and Cyprus to the services of BABL AI, an independent AI audit and assurance firm, which performs the technical evaluation work. The services include evidence-based evaluation of AI systems, structured audit-style reporting, as well as analysis in critical areas such as bias and fairness, accuracy and robustness, governance and risk practices and safety and controls.

Particular emphasis is placed on EU AI Act Readiness, that is, the independent assessment of an organization’s readiness in relation to the requirements of the European regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence. The process includes an assessment of the current situation, the identification of gaps, a structured audit-style report and risk-based prioritisation, providing companies with a clear and well-documented basis for decision-making.

The need for such services is already evident. Many companies use artificial intelligence tools without always having a complete picture of how these systems fit into their processes, affect outcomes, create risks or require additional oversight mechanisms. AccurePoint is here to fill this gap by facilitating access to specialised knowledge and independent assessment, tailored to the region’s needs.

“Our participation in BEYOND confirmed that the market has already begun to seek out more mature, reliable, and evidence-based solutions in the field of Artificial Intelligence,” notes Filippos Siakavaras, a spokesperson for AccurePoint. “For us, managing AI isn’t just about innovation. It’s about understanding, control and accountability.”

Building on its successful participation in BEYOND, AccurePoint is positioning itself strongly in a sector that is expected to grow in importance in the coming years, as companies, organisations and institutions are called upon to utilise Artificial Intelligence in a more transparent, responsible manner that is aligned with new regulatory requirements.

About AccurePoint

AccurePoint serves as a point of access and coordination for specialised AI audit and assurance services in Greece and Cyprus. Its goal is to support businesses and organisations seeking to better understand the use of Artificial Intelligence, to identify potential gaps in governance, processes and controls, and to gain an evidence-based understanding of risk, reliability and readiness issues. AccurePoint coordinates access to BABL AI’s services, which independently performs the technical assessment work.

Contact: www.accurepoint.com | [email protected]