A 73-year-old jewellery shop owner was injured on Monday morning after resisting an attempted armed robbery in central Larnaca, police said.

According to Larnaca police criminal investigation head George Charalambous, officers received a report at around 9am that a man had entered a jewellery store wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a black long-sleeved shirt and a food delivery company vest.

The suspect allegedly threatened the owner with a gun. In the struggle that ensued, the suspect hit the owner on the head, causing an injury that required stitches.

The police said the owner managed to force the suspect out of the shop before he escaped in a vehicle waiting outside. Investigators believe a second person was driving the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.