Monday morning’s mist gives way to sunny weather, however scattered low clouds will be forming locally, yielding showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, inland and to the north.

Temperatures will reach 35C inland, 31C along the coast and 26C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and later to the south a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Low clouds and mist will be forming on Monday night, with temperatures dropping to 22C inland, 23C along the coast and 18C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Local clouds persist into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will gradually rise slightly till Thursday and remain close to the seasonal average.