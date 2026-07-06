There is something different about waking up near the sea when life around you actually supports slowing down a little. No long drives for coffee. No packed tourist streets outside your window. No need to plan your entire day around traffic, parking or getting from one side of the city to another.

At Morea by INEX, mornings start with natural light, quiet streets and the sea only a few minutes away on foot. You can walk to the beach before breakfast, stop by a nearby café, pick up fresh bread from the bakery or meet friends for dinner without getting into the car once.

And that changes everyday life more than people expect.

A gated residential community in the center of Coral Bay

Located in one of the most popular coastal areas of Paphos, Morea is a gated community of 30 villas designed around comfort, privacy and walkability. The project combines modern infrastructure, Mediterranean architecture and shared spaces that make daily life feel lighter and more connected to the outdoors.

The location is one of its strongest advantages. Coral Bay Beach is only a short walk away, while restaurants, cafés, supermarkets, pharmacies and everyday services are already part of the surrounding area. Morea is not isolated from the city – it is integrated into a neighborhood where people actually live year-round.

That balance is becoming increasingly difficult to find in Cyprus coastal real estate.

A project built around walkability

One of the defining ideas behind Morea is simple: daily life should not depend entirely on a car.

The project is designed for people who want to move naturally through their environment – whether that means walking to the beach in the morning, going out for dinner in the evening or simply spending more time outside during the day.

Within minutes from the project, residents can reach:

Coral Bay Beach

The promenade and seaside walking areas

Cafés and restaurants

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Everyday retail and services

Even when owners are away, Morea continues to work for them. Thanks to the gated community, controlled access and on-site management services, residents can leave Cyprus knowing their property is being looked after. From regular property checks to maintenance and day-to-day assistance, the team can take care of everything while owners are away, making Morea an easy choice for both permanent living and second-home ownership.

This creates a lifestyle that feels more relaxed and more flexible, especially for families, remote workers, long-term residents and people buying a second home in Cyprus.

Villas designed for different ways of living

Morea includes several villa types, each created with a slightly different lifestyle in mind.

Two-bedroom villas

Compact, bright and easy to maintain, these homes work well as holiday properties, investment opportunities or homes for couples looking for a coastal base in Paphos.

Three-bedroom villas

Designed for everyday family living, these villas include larger indoor and outdoor spaces, with layouts that focus on comfort, privacy and natural light. Selected units include private pools or landscaped courtyards.

Six-bedroom villas

The largest residences within the project that have it all: panoramic views, expansive layouts private infinity pools and even lifts, offering a more private residential experience close to the sea.

Across all villa types, the project incorporates smart home systems, contemporary engineering solutions and materials selected for long-term everyday use.

Shared infrastructure inspired by resort living

Morea was planned as more than a collection of villas. The common areas were designed to bring the atmosphere of a private resort into a residential setting without losing the feeling of home.

The project includes:

A 40-meter river-style swimming pool

Separate children’s pool

Playground areas

Clubhouse and lounge spaces

Outdoor fitness and wellness areas

BBQ and gathering zones

Landscaped pedestrian areas throughout the community

Controlled gated access and CCTV systems

Coral Bay continues to grow and projects like this remain limited

Coral Bay has always been one of the most recognizable coastal locations in Paphos, but over the last few years the area has became beyond a purely seasonal destination. More people are choosing to live here permanently, combining access to nature and beaches with the convenience of a developed residential area.

That shift also means that well-positioned gated communities within walking distance to the sea are becoming increasingly limited.

Morea offers a version of coastal living that feels practical at the same time as beautiful: privacy without isolation, infrastructure without density, and direct access to the lifestyle people move to Cyprus for in the first place.

Life at Morea extends beyond the community itself. Coral Bay is one of the best starting points for exploring the west coast of Cyprus. Within a short drive, residents can reach the Akamas Peninsula, enjoy scenic hiking and cycling trails, discover traditional villages and wineries, or spend the day exploring hidden beaches and sea caves. Whether it’s a morning swim, an afternoon hike or a weekend road trip, everything feels close and easy.