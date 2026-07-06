ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets have expanded their presence in the Paphos District, by opening a new Express store in Peyia, in close proximity to the Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort.

This marks the 22nd store in the Company’s network, and is designed to meet the everyday needs of both hotel guests and visitors, following the successful ALPHAMEGA Express concept already operating at Ayia Napa Marina and Limassol Marina.

The specially-designed ALPHAMEGA Express store in Peyia offers a carefully-curated selection of products to meet customers’ everyday needs, including baked goods, pre-packed deli items, snacks, ice cream, beverages and personal care items, as well as branded products and ALPHAMEGA private-label ranges. Customers can also order coffee and other Bean Bar products via the Bean Bar App, with free in-store pick-up.

The opening of the ALPHAMEGA Express store in Peyia, near Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, provides convenience for visitors to the area, while adding a range of premium options, to create a comprehensive service experience.

The ALPHAMEGA Express store is open daily from 7am to 10pm. For products not available in-store, customers can also place online orders via: www.alphamega.com.cy